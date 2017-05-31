The Russian investor group controlling Opalo, a concession with inferred gold reserves close to 7 million ounces located in the Indian belt in Chile, has begun designing its Master Plan for its mining operations. Its goal: to make Opalo the most sustainable and ethical mining operation on the planet with special emphasis and consideration for the environment, respect of local communities and best social practices.

Wichy Castro, Chief Sustainability Officer for Opalo commented: "The industry now realizes that sound environmental practices are good for business. We firmly believe the communities we work with are our most valuable assets, and our strategic plans reflect these views. For Opalo, achieving positive social results is of the utmost importance." Mr. Castro, has helped companies worldwide to reduce their carbon footprint, using the globally recognised Environmental Performance Program™ methodology.

Opalo's management is taking all the necessary steps to guarantee strict compliance with the Chilean mining law. Opalo reinforced their legal team and have recently appointed counsel Francisco Piffaut, expert in Chilean mining regulations.

The Opalo project involves an estimated 2 billion dollars investment program.

Financial planning is organised by UFP Capital SA in Switzerland ("UFP"), a subsidiary of United First Partners.

