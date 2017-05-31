ICO Crowdfunding for the Estonian-Swiss Digital Bank Project Polybius Begins May 31, 2017

TALLINN, Estonia, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Polybius, a financial institution for the next generation, launched its crowdfunding ICO on May 31st, 2017.

For five weeks from May 31st, investors worldwide can purchase Polybius investment tokens with cryptocurrencies. These tokens will be in the form of a Smart Contract guaranteeing a share in the bank's annual profits.

At the heart of the project lies the idea of reinventing the classic bank model using technologies such as blockchain and specialized artificial intelligence. Ethereum Blockchain will underpin the work of the Polybius investment tokens; banking documentation will operate on Emercoin Blockchain; while private blockchain developed by the AtticLab company will be used for bank transactions.

Developing the Polybius bank project has taken more than a year. An international team of technical specialists, bankers and financial technology entrepreneurs from five European countries has collaborated on this project.

The best financiers in Europe are among the project's consultants, including the CEO of Admiral Markets, operating on the world market for more than 14 years. The information security for the future financial institution Polybius will be provided by BettaSecurity that services Russia's and CIS biggest banks like Alpha Bank and Sberbank.

The ICO launch is eagerly awaited by thousands of crypto-technology enthusiasts, who have joined Polybius' groups on social networks or have signed up to the mailing list.

The pool of potential investors in Polybius comes to more than the 500,000-strong user base of cloud mining cryptocurrency service, HashFlare - the previous commercially successful business established by the founders of the Polybius Foundation.

The Project's business model, taking into account three possible development scenarios depending on the total proceeds of the ICO, can be found on Polybius' website.

To take part in the ICO, users need to install a Polybius purse from the site polybius.io and purchase tokens with euros, dollars and cryptocurrency.

