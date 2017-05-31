Regulatory News:

Mr. Jean-Pierre Remy, Chief Executive Officer of SoLocal Group (Paris:LOCAL), informed the Board of Directors of the Company of his decision to resign from his position as CEO and Director on 30 June 2017, to devote himself to an entrepreneurship project.

It is specified that Mr. Jean-Pierre Remy informed the Board of his intention not to receive any compensation related to his departure or variable portion for the financial year 2017.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer Christophe Pingard and members of the Executive Committee are fully committed to ensuring the continuity of the Company's operations and the implementation of the strategic plan "Conquer 2020".

The Board of Directors, on the recommendation of the Appointments Committee, appointed a first-rate international consulting firm to identify and evaluate internal and external candidates with the necessary skills to achieve the Company's growth objectives.

The Board of Directors wishes to acknowledge the work carried out by Mr. Jean-Pierre Remy, who has devoted himself with passion, integrity and success to the digital transformation of the Group and its financial restructuring, and to extend his sincere wishes of success in Jean-Pierre Remy's new projects.

About SoLocal Group

