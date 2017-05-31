

FORM 8 (OPD)



PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')



1. KEY INFORMATION



+---------------------------------------------------------+--------------------+ |(a) Full name of discloser: |Elderstreet VCT plc | +---------------------------------------------------------+--------------------+ |(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions | | |disclosed, if different from 1(a): | | | The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is | | |insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and | | |beneficiaries must be named. | | +---------------------------------------------------------+--------------------+ |(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant|Interquest Group plc| |securities this form relates: | | | Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree | | +---------------------------------------------------------+--------------------+ |(d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree? |Offereee | +---------------------------------------------------------+--------------------+ |(e) Date position held: |30.5.17 | | The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure | | +---------------------------------------------------------+--------------------+ |(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the |NO | |discloser making disclosures in respect of any other | | |party to the offer? | | | If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state | | |'N/A' | | +---------------------------------------------------------+--------------------+



2. POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE



If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.



(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates



+--------------------------------------------------+---------------------------+ |Class of relevant security: | Ordinary GBP 0.01 | | | | +--------------------------------------------------+-------------+-------------+ | | Interests | Short | | | | positions | | +-------+-----+------+------+ | |Number | % |Number| % | +--------------------------------------------------+-------+-----+------+------+ |(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: |410,000|1.09%| | | +--------------------------------------------------+-------+-----+------+------+ |(2) Cash-settled derivatives: | | | | | | | | | | | +--------------------------------------------------+-------+-----+------+------+ |(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) | | | | | |and agreements to purchase/sell: | | | | | +--------------------------------------------------+-------+-----+------+------+ | |410,000|1.09%| | | | TOTAL: | | | | | +--------------------------------------------------+-------+-----+------+------+



All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.



Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).



Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).



(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities



+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+---+ |Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:|N/A| +--------------------------------------------------------------------------+---+ |Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant |N/A| |percentages: | | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------+---+



3. POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including | |directors' and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with | |the party to the offer making the disclosure: | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | |N/A | | | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).



Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).



4. OTHER INFORMATION



(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or | |understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may | |be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to | |the offer making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it: | |Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there| |are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | |N/A | | | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, | |between the party to the offer making the disclosure, or any person acting in | |concert with it, and any other person relating to: | |(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or | |(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant | |securities to which any derivative is referenced: | |If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |N/A | | | | | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



(c) Attachments



Are any Supplemental Forms attached?



+--------------------------------------+----+ | Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) | NO | +--------------------------------------+----+ | Supplemental Form 8 (SBL) | NO | +--------------------------------------+----+



+---------------------+-----------------------------------------------------+ | Date of disclosure: | 31.5.17 | +---------------------+-----------------------------------------------------+ | Contact name: | William Horlick (fund manager on behalf of the VCT) | +---------------------+-----------------------------------------------------+ | Telephone number: | 0207 831 5088 | +---------------------+-----------------------------------------------------+



Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.



The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.



The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Elderstreet VCT plc via GlobeNewswire



0286714R62



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX