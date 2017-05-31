MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- Redis Labs, the home of Redis and provider of Redis Enterprise, today announced several new Redis Enterprise capabilities that expand Redis usage in mission critical applications worldwide. These include:

A blueprint for using Redis Enterprise in IoT applications with the new Redis Stream data structure

Multi-master geographically distributed Redis Enterprise, implemented with Conflict-Free Replicated Data Types (CRDTs) for strong eventual consistency between replicated instances

Redis Cloud Private with a new zero-touch experience for Redis Enterprise Flash with multi-region, multi-cloud replication





"The capabilities announced today have been requested by many of our largest enterprise customers," said Ofer Bengal, CEO of Redis Labs. "Solving complex database technological challenges to meet the needs of the enterprise has been the hallmark of our company. We are happy to see these innovations lead the way forward for the database industry."

Redis Labs defined an end-to-end blueprint for implementing Redis in IoT applications consisting of:

Device support - Redis now supports Raspberry Pi and ARM processors suitable for small footprint IoT devices and endpoints.

Edge computing - Small form factor clusters of Redis Enterprise capable of cost effective (with Redis Enterprise Flash) handling of millions of IoT events and a variety of data types with Redis modules such as time-series, geo, graph, JSON, machine learning, and search.

Datacenter/Cloud implementation - Geographically distributed Redis Enterprise deployments in private environments or public clouds for large scale, real-time IoT data.

End-to-end streaming data processing - The Redis Stream data structure, API, Stream client, and modules provide aggregation, transformation, filtering and forwarding necessary for streaming data, and can be run on the devices, the edge, and the datacenter.





Redis Labs previewed a new capability of the Redis Enterprise platform that implements multi-master functionality with all the complex datatypes of Redis in a manner that avoids trading off performance for consistency. It adds bi-directional replication to Redis and uses an enhanced version of CRDTs to implement strong eventual consistency while preserving the sub-millisecond latency of Redis even in a geographically distributed deployment. This supports the need of traditional geographically distributed applications (e.g. e-commerce, mobile or media) to minimize latencies for highly interactive scenarios such as session state management, while ensuring a consistent user experience resilient to all regional failures. It also supports the requirements of next generation applications (e.g. fintech, gaming and social media) for scenarios such as geographically distributed bid management, polling, voting, multi-player scoring and more.

Redis Labs also announced a zero-touch experience for Redis Enterprise Cloud Private (RCP), which provides effortless multi-region, multi-cloud high availability and seamlessly scaling Redis inside fully secured virtual private environments on major public clouds. RCP includes Redis enterprise Flash which delivers significant cost savings with large datasets by extending Redis to deliver its signature high performance using a combination of RAM and Flash memory. With this, customers can self-provision RCP and gain its superior high availability and cost benefits with their Redis deployments. Sign up for RCP here.

