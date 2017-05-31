LAWRENCE, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- Rubrik, the Cloud Data Management Company, is teaming up with Lawrence's Bioscience & Technology Business Center (BTBC) at the University of Kansas to launch a new center that will create highly-skilled technology jobs in Kansas.

The first phase of the Rubrik Center for Excellence opened in March at an incubator space within the BTBC. The Rubrik Center for Excellence will house a data center technology lab and technical support facility with locally recruited staff. These new Rubrik technical staff members will focus on the emerging high-growth areas of software-defined infrastructure and cloud. Rubrik, which recently announced it had reached a annual run-rate approaching $100 million in just 3 years, plans to hire up to 20 engineers to work in the Center for Excellence this year.

"We are thrilled to establish the Rubrik Center for Excellence, which will serve the greater Kansas City metropolitan area and provide support to our global customer base that spans more than 25 countries across five continents," said Gerry Garwood, Rubrik regional sales manager for Kansas and Missouri. "Inspired by the Research Triangle Park in North Carolina, we expect the Rubrik Center for Excellence adjacent to the University of Kansas in Lawrence to become a hub for research, innovation and training in the Midwest."

The location of Rubrik's Center for Excellence within Lawrence's Bioscience & Technology Business Center is part of a much bigger vision and plan, according to BTBC President GR Underwood.

"The Rubrik Center for Excellence is a key centerpiece of our plan to create and build a Bioscience and Technology Business Park that will unite private industry, academia, local researchers, and entrepreneurs -- all right here in Lawrence," Underwood said. "BTBC's mission is to help form and grow successful tech businesses that deliver wealth and jobs to the local economy, and we plan to accomplish that by bringing talent, facilities, and business support together in one location."

About Rubrik

Rubrik delivers instant application availability to hybrid cloud enterprises for recovery, search, cloud, and development. By using the market-leading Cloud Data Management platform to provide instant access with self-service, customers mobilize applications, automate protection policies, recover from Ransomware, search and analyze application data at scale on one platform. From days to seconds. Rubrik has been named to Gartner's Cool Vendors in Storage Technologies, 2016, CFO Magazine's Top 20 Disruptive Tech Companies to Watch, Forbes Next Billion Dollar Startups, and awarded the NorthFace ScoreBoard Award(SM). For more information, visit https://www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on Twitter.

About The Bioscience & Technology Business Center

The Bioscience & Technology Business Center (BTBC) is a partnership among the City of Lawrence, Douglas County, University of Kansas, and the Lawrence Chamber of Commerce to support the bioscience and technology industries in northeastern Kansas. By establishing a modern infrastructure of talent, facilities, and business support services, BTBC provides tenant companies with the tools to form and grow successful businesses that bring wealth and jobs to the local community. With a focus on the future of Kansas, the BTBC continually expands the pool of local resources available to new and existing companies, and continued growth will soon lead to the construction of a Bioscience and Technology Business Park that will unite private industry, academia, local researchers, and entrepreneurs in Lawrence at the University of Kansas.