OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - May 31, 2017) - C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. (TSX VENTURE: CMI), a leading global provider of mobile auto-deploying satellite antenna systems, announced today that it has once again been ranked among the top 250 Canadian Technology Companies by the Branham Group. The company was ranked at #197 in 2016 and the latest edition of the Branham300 is available at www.branham300.com.

"C-COM's mobile, Comm-on-the-Pause, auto-pointing antennas continue to be in great demand across the world, with partners in over 100 countries and nearly 8,000 units sold globally," said Leslie Klein, President & CEO of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. "Our iNetVu ® product line is world class and our in-house engineering & support are one of the best in the industry.

C-COM is also developing mechanically and electronically steerable flat panel antenna systems, which have the potential to revolutionize the satellite broadband antenna business. The company has been profitable for 12 consecutive years, is debt free with a significant cash position, and pays dividends to its shareholders. We maintain an extensive inventory to meet urgent demand and can deliver antenna systems within days from receipt of orders. "Our strong financials enable us to continue to improve our existing line of products, develop novel solutions and innovate for the future," Klein continued.

"I am again impressed by the performance of Canada's technology community," said Wayne Gudbranson, CEO, Branham Group. "The sector has set another revenue record, as measured by our Top 250 ranking of Canadian companies, and the younger companies that comprise our Top 25 Up and Comer list show great promise and will help build our innovation economy. The companies that comprise the Branham300 have a lot of reasons to be proud," Gudbranson continued.

About C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. is a leader in the development, manufacture and deployment of commercial grade mobile satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP and Video services into vehicles. C-COM has developed a number of proprietary Mobile auto-deploying (iNetVu ® ) antennas that deliver broadband over satellite into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere where one can drive. The iNetVu ® Mobile antennas have also been adapted to be airline checkable and easily transportable. More than 7000 C-COM antennas have been deployed in 103 countries around the world in vertical markets such as Oil & Gas Exploration, Military Communications, Disaster Management, SNG, Emergency Communications, Cellular Backhaul, Telemedicine, Mobile Banking, and others. The Company's satellite-based products are known worldwide for their high quality, reliability and cost-effectiveness.

C-COM is also involved in the design and development of a new generation of Ka-band (communications on the move) antennas, which will deliver satellite broadband solutions into vehicles while in motion. More information is available at: www.c-comsat.com

iNetVu ® is a registered trademark of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

