North America Rolling Stock Market Report 2017 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Rolling Stock Market in North America 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The rolling stock market in North America to grow at a CAGR of 4.07% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the rolling stock market in North America for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is innovation in locomotive manufacturing. The kinetic energy recovery system is the major research that has been undergoing in the R&D division of all established rolling stock manufacturers. The locomotive produces a large amount of energy while applying brakes during stopping and starting.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increased demand for freight wagons. In the US, a significant part of the intercity commodity transportation was initiated through railroads. Most manufacturers in the country prefer railroad shipment as it is one of the safest modes of delivery. Accordingly, most companies aim to increase the share of freight wagons in their transportation modes. Hence, the demand for longer trains with increased axle loads is on the rise.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high initial investment. The rolling stock market is capital-intensive in nature because of the huge cash outflows at the initial stages of production. The investment primarily involves procurement of raw materials, such as iron, electrical equipment, and machinery. Rolling stock is manufactured for projects, especially PPP, as per client requirements.



Key vendors:



Bombardier

Freight Car America

National Steel Car

The Greenbrier Companies

American Railcar Industries

Other prominent vendors:



Wabtec

TrinityRail

General Electric, Rail Products Division

Oregon Iron Works

Union Tank Car Company

Canadian Car and Foundry

Preston Car Company

Brookville Equipment Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product type



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Decision Framework



Part 09: Drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Appendix



