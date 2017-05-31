Receipt Printers Market Growing at a CAGR of 12.08% During 2017 to 2021 Says a New Report at ReportsnReports.com

PUNE, India, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Receipt Printers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global receipt printers market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the shipments and the value of the market. The estimates do not include installations and after-sales services.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the receipt printers market is advent of NFC technology. The payment structure is continuously improving and evolving. Tap-and-go digital payments such as Samsung Pay and Apple Pay involve the use of NFC technology. This technology allows data exchange over short distances and has gained popularity with Android 4.0. The technology has been rebranded as Android Beam, allowing users to share contacts, links, maps, and more with a simple tap.

The following companies as the key players in the global receipt printers market: Citizen Systems, Epson, and Star Micronics. Other prominent vendors in the market are: Bixolon, BOCA Systems, Cognitive TPG, CUSTOM, M/s Pulsar Technologies (I), NCR, Pertech Industries, POS-X, WOOSIM SYSTEMS, Xiamen Rongta Technology, and ZIH.



According to the receipt printers market report, one of the major drivers for this market is improving retail landscape in APAC and Africa. Strong economic and urban development has made APAC one of the fastest-growing retail landscapes globally. The retail market is constantly evolving, with changing consumer tastes and preferences. APAC is driven by high-growth countries such China and India (with a GDP of more than 7%). The robust economic growth has prompted a significant trend of migration from rural to urban areas as people seek better opportunities, employment, and lifestyles. Populous countries such as China and India in the region will achieve 60% urbanization in the coming decade.



