TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- Allied Properties REIT (TSX: AP.UN) today announced the availability of Amazon Web Services("AWS")Direct Connect at 250 Front West in Downtown Toronto. Through AWS Direct Connect, Allied customers can directly access AWS cloud services over a private, enterprise-grade network connection. The benefits of this direct access include reduced network costs, improved network security and greater network performance.

Allied customers can access AWS Direct Connect via a cross connection. Direct access provides an alternative to using the Internet to access AWS cloud services by establishing private, low-latency network connections at reduced cost. The availability of AWS Direct Connect at the Facility represents the first Direct Connect location in the Greater Toronto Area and provides customers with the ability to create redundant connections. The AWS secure cloud services platform offers compute power, database storage, content delivery and other functionality to help enterprises realize the value and benefit of a hybrid IT solution as they move more workloads to cloud environments.

250 Front West is Canada's most interconnected cloud-hosting facility providing retail, wholesale and managed services. It is connected to Allied's 151 Front West, Canada's premier internet hub, via a multi-layered, diverse infrastructure of high-density fibre, providing to users a varied configuration of exchange and carrier networks.

Allied Properties REIT is a leading owner, manager and developer of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Its objectives are to provide stable and growing cash distributions to unitholders and to maximize unitholder value through effective management and accretive portfolio growth.

Contacts:

Allied Properties REIT

Michael R. Emory

President and Chief Executive Officer

(416) 977-9002

memory@alliedreit.com



Allied Properties REIT

Thomas G. Burns

Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

(416) 977-9002

tburns@alliedreit.com



Allied Properties REIT

Cecilia C. Williams

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(416) 977-9002

cwilliams@alliedreit.com



