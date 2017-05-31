The board of Directors of Digia Plc (Digia), based on the authorization granted by Annual General Meeting on March 16, 2017, approved a rights issue whereby shareholders are entitled to two (2) new shares for every seven (7) shares held. The Ex-date is June 1, 2017. The subscription price is EUR 2.10 per share. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of forwards in Digia (DIG1V3).



For further information please see the attached file.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=633767