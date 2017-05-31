Consolidated sales of AS Olainfarm in first quarter of 2017 reached 28.6 million euros, which represents an increase by 9% compared to the first quarter of 2016. The main sales markets of the Group during this period were Russia, Latvia, Belarus, Ukraine and The Netherlands. In terms of sales, this has been the best first quarter and second best overall quarter in corporate history.



Olaine, 2017-05-31 17:58 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the 1st quarter of 2017 sales of Olainfarm continued growing in all its major sales markets, except Ukraine, where they dropped by 59% and Kazakhstan, where they dropped by 21% compared to the first quarter of 2016. The biggest sales increase during the three months period was achieved in Georgia, where sales grew by 694%, The Netherlands, where sales grew by 271%, Italy, where sale grew by 120% and Germany, where sales increased by 99%.



During the first quarter of 2017 significant changes have occurred to the structure of bestselling products, as Adaptol, which was the bestselling product in 1st quarter of 2016 is now only the third bestselling. Soluble furagin products (Furamag and Furasol) have become the bestselling product of Olainfarm, leaving Neiromidin, the long-term bestseller in the second positions. Overall, the distribution of sales between top 10 products has become more even as the leading product makes up only 16% of sales of Olainfarm products.





During the reporting period, registration processes were completed in Armenia, Albania and Azerbaijan. Registration processed have been started in Nepal and continued in Turkey, Armenia, Myanmar and Vietnam. Synthesis development is completed for anticancer and antituberculosis substances new to the company.



It is proposed, that Annual meeting of shareholders of A/s "Olainfarm" to be convened on June 1, 2017 approves operating plan of the Group for 2017. According to it, sales of the Group in 2017 are planned to be 127 million euros, but the net profit will reach 15.5 million euros. According to this unaudited report for 1st quarter of 2016, during the first three months 23% of annual sales target and 24% of annual profit target is met.





Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position Group ----------------------- 31.03.2017 31.12.2016 ----------------------- EUR '000 EUR '000 ======================= ASSETS NON-CURRENT ASSETS Intangible assets 33 174 31 860 Property, plant and equipment 40 830 40 943 Investment properties 1 963 1 963 Financial assets 7 374 6 514 ----------------------- TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 83 341 81 280 CURRENT ASSETS Inventories 24 866 24 011 Receivables 35 599 36 124 Cash 5 002 3 165 ----------------------- TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 65 467 63 300 ============================================================================== TOTAL ASSETS 148 808 144 580 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES EQUITY Share capital 19 719 19 719 Share premium 2 504 2 504 Reserves 322 322 Retained earnings 77 754 74 081 Non-controlling interests 42 37 ----------------------- TOTAL EQUITY 100 341 96 663 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Borrowings 17 513 18 800 Deferred corporate income tax 3 040 3 025 Deferred income 2 694 2 810 ----------------------- Total Non-Current Liabilities 23 247 24 635 Current liabilities Borrowings 8 072 7 020 Trade payables and other liabilities 16 661 15 769 Deferred income 487 493 Total Current Liabilities 25 220 23 282 ----------------------- TOTAL LIABILITIES 48 467 47 917 ============================================================================== TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 148 808 144 580







Consolidated statement of comprehensive income Group ------------------- Q1 2017 Q1 2016 ------------------- EUR '000 EUR '000 =================== Net revenue 28 571 26 130 Cost of goods sold (11 463) (9 908) ------------------- Gross Profit 17 108 16 222 Selling expense (8 025) (6 845) Administrative expense (5 414) (4 466) Other operating income 449 605 Other operating expense (743) (1 755) Share of profit of an associate 32 17 Financial income 1 158 257 Financial expense (102) (40) ------------------- Profit Before Tax 4 463 3 995 Corporate income tax (839) (1 014) Deferred corporate income tax 54 132 ======================================================================= PROFIT FOR THE REPORTING PERIOD 3 678 3 113 Other comprehensive income for the reporting period - - ------------------- Total comprehensive income for the reporting period 3 678 3 113 Total comprehensive income attributable to: The equity holders of the Parent Company 3 673 3 108 Non-controlling interests 5 5 Basic and diluted earnings per share, EUR 0.26 0.22



JSC Olainfarm is one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in Latvia with more than 40 years of experience in production of medication and chemical and pharmaceutical products. A basic principle of company's operations is to produce reliable and effective top quality products for Latvia and the rest of the world. Products made by the Group are being exported to more than 35 countries of the world, including the Baltics, Russia, other CIS, Europe, Asia, North America and Australia.



