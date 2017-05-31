Carrot Insurance Enhances Productivity with Eclipse's Proclaim Debt Recovery Case Management System

BRADFORD, England, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Eclipse Legal Systems, the sole Law Society Endorsed legal software provider, is implementing its Proclaim Case Management Software solution at Cheshire-based insurance company, Carrot Insurance.

Based in Crewe, Carrot Insurance was founded in 2012 with two aims - to make the experience of car insurance more rewarding for its customers, and to make the roads a safer place for young drivers. Using the latest telematics technology, Carrot Insurance has designed a range of products, and delivers an award-winning service from its committed team of experts.

Carrot Insurance has selected Eclipse's Proclaim Debt Recovery Case Management system to automate case progression for collections against customers that haven't paid their car insurance.

Proclaim's ability to automatically produce and send emails, letters and text messages at the click of a button will significantly reduce the amount of time staff spend entering information, enabling them to instead focus on providing enhanced client service. Additionally, the flexibility of Proclaim's in-built reporting suite will mean management can not only monitor internal KPIS, but also report upon the stage of a case, and as a result, compare a range of aspects on case progression and case outcome.

To ensure high standards of effective recovery are achieved, Eclipse's Consultancy team will work in conjunction with Carrot Insurance to create bespoke documents that will react to the status of a debt, and workflows to export data to a third party debt recovery specialist when necessary.

Alex Jones, Collections Manager at Carrot Insurance, comments:

"Although we had number of specific requirements, the off-the-shelf Proclaim Case Management system met the majority of these seamlessly, and for those minor tweaks, we're more than confident that the expertise of Eclipse's Consultancy team will enable us to hit the ground running.

"In such a competitive market, it's imperative for us that we have a system with the ability to improve operational efficiencies without our team needing to constantly make amendments. This is exactly what we'll have with Proclaim. It will be fundamental to our future success, providing an excellent fit for high volume work such as ours, and allowing us to offer even greater transparency - both internally and externally."

About Eclipse

Eclipse Legal Systems, part of Capita Plc, is the UK's leading provider of legal software solutions, employing over 160 staff at its Yorkshire HQ.

The firm's Proclaim software system is in use by 24,000 professionals within a vast range of market sectors, territories and work areas. Proclaim is Endorsed by the Law Society (the only solution of its type to hold this accreditation) and integrates all case management, accounting, document management, reporting, time recording, task and diary functions into one desktop solution.

TouchPoint+ is Eclipse's unique self-service system, providing an always-on, platform agnostic portal for law firm clients and business partners.

Proclaim clients include:

Eversheds

Usdaw

Co-operative Legal Services

Carrot Insurance

Carillion plc

QualitySolicitors ( Howlett Clarke , Lockings, Oliver & Co, and others)

Eclipse's market territories include:

UK and Ireland

Latvia

Australia

Canada

Nigeria

Zambia

British Virgin Islands

For further information, please contact sarah.roberts@eclipselegal.co.uk or darren.gower@eclipselegal.co.uk.

Alternatively, call +44-(0)-1274-704100 or visit www.eclipselegal.co.uk