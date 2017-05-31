sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 31.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,255 Euro		-0,008
-0,63 %
WKN: A0J2PK ISIN: CA4656761042 Ticker-Symbol: I6T 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ITHACA ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ITHACA ENERGY INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ITHACA ENERGY INC
ITHACA ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ITHACA ENERGY INC1,255-0,63 %