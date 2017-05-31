

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets were relatively flat during the first few hours of trade Wednesday, but climbed around midday. However, the markets pared their gains following the weak opening on Wall Street. The markets ended the session with mixed results.



Investors continue to keep an eye on Italy and Greece, but concerns over the upcoming British election were at the forefront today. A new poll showed that Theresa May's Conservative Party may miss a majority in next month's national election. According to the polling group YouGov, Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative party might lose 20 seats at the June 8 vote, thus falling 16 seats short of an overall majority in the 650-seat chamber.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.02 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.16 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.13 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.13 percent, but the CAC 40 of France fell 0.42 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.09 percent, but the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.10 percent.



In Frankfurt, retailer Metro lost 2.40 percent after posting muted first-half like-for-like sales at its Cash & Carry operations.



In London, online trading company IG Group rallied 5.60 percent in London. The company expects to report full year revenue around 7 percent higher than in the prior year.



Syngenta dipped 0.16 percent in Zurich, as ChemChina announced the definitive end results for its offer to acquire the Swiss agribusiness that produces agrochemicals and seeds.



Novartis finished up by 0.89 percent, after saying it has a strong foundation for its next growth phase expected to start in 2018.



Ericsson soared 4.53 percent in Stockholm after an activist investor bought a stake of more than 5 percent in the telecom equipment maker.



Cellnex advanced 4.02 percent in Madrid on a Bloomberg report that American Tower Corp. is exploring a bid for the company.



Eurozone inflation fell sharply in May to its lowest level thus far this year, preliminary estimates from Eurostat showed Wednesday. Headline inflation dropped to 1.4 percent from 1.9 percent in April, while economists had forecast 1.5 percent.



Eurozone unemployment rate was the lowest in more than eight years in April, figures from Eurostat showed Wednesday. The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 9.3 percent in April from 9.4 percent in March. This was the lowest rate since March 2009.



Germany's retail sales decreased unexpectedly at the start of the second quarter, preliminary figures from Deststis showed Wednesday.



Retail sales fell a price-adjusted 0.9 percent year-over-year in April, reversing a 2.9 rise in March, which was revised up from a 2.3 percent gain reported earlier. Meanwhile, economists had expected a 2.2 percent climb for April.



Germany's unemployment rate fell to a new record low in May, preliminary data from the Federal Labor Agency showed Wednesday. The jobless rate declined to 5.7 percent from 5.8 percent in April. The figure was the lowest since the reunification in 1990 and was in line with economists' expectations.



French consumer price inflation eased at a faster-than-expected pace in May, preliminary figures from the statistical office Insee showed Wednesday. The consumer price index rose 0.8 percent year-over-year in May, slower than the 1.2 percent climb in April. Economists had expected the inflation to slow to 0.9 percent.



Consumer confidence in the United Kingdom was slightly less pessimistic in May, the latest survey from GfK revealed on Wednesday with an index score of -5. That beat forecasts for -8 and was up from -7 in April.



British mortgage approvals fell for a third straight month to its lowest level in seven months during April, figures the Bank of England showed Wednesday. Loan approvals for house purchase dropped to 64,645 from March's 66,043. Economists had forecast 66,000 approvals.



Shop prices in the United Kingdom were down 0.4 percent on year in May, the British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday. That missed forecasts for a decline of 0.3 percent, although it was up from -0.5 percent in April.



The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in May, and at a steady pace, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.2. That's unchanged from the April reading, and it surpassed expectations for 51.0.



A measure of home transactions that have started the sales process unexpectedly dropped in April, according to new data released on Wednesday. This added to a decline posted in the previous month.



The National Association of Realtors said its pending home sales index fell 1.3 percent in April. Economists had expected the measure to bounce back after a retreat in March. Experts were generally looking for an increase of around 0.5 percent.



Business activity in the Chicago area grew again in May, but the pace of growth slowed from the previous month. This according to industry data released on Wednesday.



The Institute For Supply Management - Chicago said its composite index, also known as the Chicago PMI, slipped to 55.2 for May. This compared to a reading of 58.3 for the previous month.



Economists had expected a decline compared to April, but the retreat was more pronounced than was generally predicted. Economists had projected a dip to 57.5.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX