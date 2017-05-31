Kryptonite 1 plc - Final Results

Kryptonite 1 Plc

("Kryptonite 1" or the "Company")

Audited Final Results

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER'S REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2016

I am pleased to present the Company's audited results for the year ended 31 December 2016.

In the year to 31 December 2016, the Company made a loss of £80,021 (2015: £52,007). A number of the expenses incurred during the year were due to the fact that the Company went through a restructuring process to clear outstanding creditors and bring new investment to the Company. Now renamed Kryptonite1 plc, the Company is seeking new opportunities in an emerging technology called the blockchain. Broadly, our strategy can be split into two parts, purchasing private equity in blockchain companies and investing in the blockchain based token economy.

To achieve this, the new board of directors have disposed of the majority of the historic investments previously held by the Company and have raised new funds to make investments fit the Company's new investment criteria. During the period, the Company participated in five Initial Token Offerings, SingularityDTV and The Golem Project during the year and Melonport, Qtum and Cosmos post year end. With the exception of Qtum and Cosmos, where the token has not come to market yet, these investments have all performed well.

Kryptonite 1 has also invested in convertible loan notes in Noman Ventures, a blockchain technology company building new and exciting trading platforms for businesses and we also subscribed for ordinary shares in Satoshipay, a company utilising blockchain technology to enable micropayments on the internet.

Going forward the Board hopes to continue to successfully analyse the market and select projects which will further enhance shareholders value.

The value of all the assets in the blockchain ecosystem is appreciating rapidly and the space is growing very fast. Kryptonite 1 is traded on a public platform and therefore provides investors a platform to participate in this highly exciting sector. The Board is pleased with progress and are excited for the future.

G McDonaugh

Chief Executive Officer

Date: 31 May 2017

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2016 2016 2015 GBP GBP TURNOVER 34,530 11,698 Cost of sales (29,024) (23,961) GROSS PROFIT/(LOSS) 5,506 (12,263) Administration expenses (85,527) (41,447) OPERATING LOSS (80,021) (53,710) Interest receivable and similar charges - 1,703 LOSS ON ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE TAXATION (80,021) (52,007) Tax on loss on ordinary activities - - LOSS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR (80,021) (52,007) Earnings per share expressed in pence per share Basic and diluted (0.01) (0.03)

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 31 December 2016 2016 2015 GBP GBP CURRENT ASSETS Debtors 2,070 3,150 Investments 212,662 165,223 Digital currencies 65,124 - Cash held on trading platforms 19,991 - Cash at bank and in hand 179,210 4,809 479,057 173,182 CREDITORS: Amounts falling due within one year 37,984 44,088 NET CURRENT ASSETS 441,073 129,094 TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES 441,073 129,094 CAPITAL AND RESERVES Called up share capital 590,993 498,760 Share premium 758,649 458,882 Profit and loss account (908,569) (828,548) SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS 441,073 129,094

The financial information set out in this announcement does not constitute statutory accounts. This financial information has been extracted from the audited full accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2016. The Company does not declare a dividend for the period.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.

'--Ends--

