ISS (ISS.CO, ISS DC, ISSDY), a global leading facility service provider, today announced an update on its partnership with HP.



In 2015, HP split into two companies - HP Enterprise and HP Inc. Early April 2017, HP Enterprise completed a spin-off and merger of its Enterprise Services business with CSC to form a new company, DXC Technology. DXC Technology has decided to continue with its incumbent service provider from the former CSC business.



As a result of the spin-offs into HP Inc. and DXC Technology, ISS expects a scope reduction with these two entities. The revenues generated from the services provided to the two spin-off companies in 2016 were approximately 2% of the total sales of the ISS Group. However, there are uncertainties about the scope of services and the associated revenues that ISS will retain as well as the timing of the scope reduction. ISS will continue to work in partnership with all parties to retain as many of the services as possible.



ISS's services to Hewlett Packard Enterprise are not affected and currently run until the end of 2018. In 2016, these services generated revenue of approximately 1.5% of ISS Group revenue.



ISS expects no material impact on 2017 revenues and the financial outlook for 2017 remains unchanged.



