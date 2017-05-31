Booking.com: Enjoy the Sounds of Summer at Canada's Top Music Festivals

TORONTO, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

If you like to dance until midnight, sample delicious food truck fare or rave to some of the world's best music, then there's definitely something for you in the Great White North this summer. Coast to coast, Canadians are gearing up for the start of another exciting season of music festivals. With a selection as diverse as its landscape, music lovers have their pick from folk to hip hop, EDM to country, and everything in between! No matter where you go, chances are you're only moments away from a Coachella-esque party full of floral crowns, flash tattoos and blaring beats.

Booking.com, the global leader in connecting travellers more than one million incredible places to stay, has found the top summer festivals in Canada and has picked out only the chicest places to stay in the most prime locations.

Cavendish Beach Music Festival - Cavendish, PEI (July 7-9)

Get your cowboy boots ready and start practicing your line dancing - Atlantic Canada's largest outdoor country festival is back. This year the event has over 30 country artists confirmed including superstars Zac Brown Band, Little Big town and Kip Moore.

Where to Stay? If you're looking for a truly wild experience, consider a stay at the Around the Sea Rotating House. This unique accommodation rotates slowly throughout the day giving each condo suite an ocean view. If that hasn't already convinced you, the property is ideally located only moments away from the festival grounds.

Center of Gravity - Kelowna BC (July 28-30)

Music and sports, is there anything better? This three-day beach party promises the best EMD, hip-hop and rock with options to play eight sports including beach CrossFit, basketball, wakeboarding, freestyle mountain biking, FMX, skateboarding and BMX.

Where to stay? Perfectly located on the shores of Okanagan Lake, the Delta Grand Okanagan Resort offers guests stunning waterway views as well as access to an indoor and outdoor pool, on-site casino and a full service spa. This will be the perfect escape from a long and busy day at the beach festival.

RBC Royal Bank Bluesfest - Ottawa, Ontario (July 6-16)

Taking place over eleven days in the capital city, The RBC Royal Bank Bluesfest showcases talent at every level - from local entertainment to international stars. Spanning well beyond the namesake genre, the festival boasts an impressive roster of alternative, rock, jazz, funk, soul, rap, folk, and urban artists as well.

Where to Stay? Less than ten minutes' walk from the famed Byward Market area, Swiss Hotel is the perfect locale for a Bluesfest attendee. Furnished with original artwork and hardwood floors, this European-style hotel allows guests to recharge and refresh to properly enjoy every day of the festival.

Osheaga - Montreal, Quebec (August 4-6)

Since 2006, Parc Jean-Drapeau has transformed into a massive three-day extravaganza of music, art and culture. This year the festival welcomes major international superstars like the Weekend, Muse, and Lorde expecting to draw in over 100,000 party-goers from around the world.

Where to stay? LikeAHotel-Ste Catherine is the perfect crash pad for a group of festival-goers. This apartment style accommodation is located less than five kilometres from Osheaga and is the perfect spot to chill out after a long day of rockin' out.

OVO Fest - Toronto, Ontario (TBC)

It seems no matter what the 6ix God touches it turns to gold. For the eighth year in a row, Drake's annual OVO Fest returns later this year. And while the 2017 headliners have yet to be revealed, we know the proud Toronto native will close out the musical event as he does every year.

Where to stay? The Drake Hotel might share a name with the Toronto native and founder of OVO, but it's the Queen West location, trendy suites and lively entertainment venue that attracts Toronto's young and beautiful.

Edmonton Folk Fest - Edmonton Alberta (August 10-13)

Regarded as one of the leading folk festivals in the world, it's no surprise that the event's official website crashed last year because interest was so high. Expect some of the world's best folk artists to perform including Juno winners and nominees like City and Colour, Martyn Joseph and Tift Merritt. Drawing in nearly 20,000 attendees each day to Gallager Park Hill, the four-day event promises a little something for everyone.

Where to stay? Union Bank Inn is located in the heart of Edmonton, just a five-minute walk from dining, shopping and entertainment. Each room is equipped with a flat screen television and luxury bedding, making it the perfect place to return to after a long day spent getting your folk on.

About Booking.com:

Booking.com is the world leader in booking hotel and other accommodations online. It guarantees the best prices for any type of property - from small independents to five-star luxury. Guests can access the Booking.com website anytime, anywhere from their desktops, mobile phones and tablet devices, and they don't pay booking fees - ever. The Booking.com website is available in over 40 languages, offers over 1.1M hotels and accommodations including more than 590,000 vacation rental properties and covers over 105,000 destinations in 225 countries and territories worldwide. It features over 112M reviews written by guests after their stay, and attracts online visitors from both leisure and business markets around the globe. With 20 years of experience and a team of over 13,000 dedicated employees in 187 offices worldwide, Booking.com operates its own in-house customer service team, which is available 24/7 to assist guests in their native languages and ensure an exceptional customer experience.

Established in 1996, Booking.com B.V. owns and operates Booking.com', and is part of The Priceline Group (NASDAQ: PCLN). Follow us on Twitter, Google+ and Pinterest, like us on Facebook, or learn more at http://www.booking.com.

CONTACT DETAILS:

For further information, contact the Canadian Booking.com Press Office:

Sarah Zajac | sarah@punchcanada.com