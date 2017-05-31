LAMEA Beer Market 2016-2022: Strong Beer Market Holds Larger Market Share - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "LAMEA Beer Market (2016-2022)" report to their offering.

The LAMEA beer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0%

The strong beer market holds larger market share in terms of value. The growth in the urban population has led the consumers adopt improved lifestyle and better living. Market players are launching new beer products to cater to the growing demand for alcoholic drinks. Social and cultural changes triggered the growth of the alcoholic beverages market. In addition, female beer consumers have grown significantly. These factors have fueled the market growth of the beer market.



In 2013, there was a substantial increase in the volume sale of craft brewers in the LAMEA market. Growing trend for specialty beer has led the new generation beer market. Factors favoring craft beer market include, rising disposable income, demand for new variety of beers, and unprecedented growth in the number of new craft beer breweries.



Key companies profiled in the report includes Heinekin N.V., Anheuser-Busch InBev., Tsingtao Brewery Co. Ltd., Carlsberg Group, Diageo Plc., Molson Coors Brewing Company, Boston Beer Company, Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co., Ltd and United Breweries Group.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Market Overview



3. LAMEA Beer Market- By Product Type



4. LAMEA Beer Market - By Production



5. LAMEA Beer Market - By Category



6. LAMEA Beer Market - By Packaging



7. LAMEA Beer Market - By Geography



8. Company Profiles



