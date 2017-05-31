Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense (CBRND) market 2017-2021report. This market research report also lists five other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global CBRND market is highly competitive, and vendors compete based on cost, product quality, reliability, and aftermarket service. To survive and succeed such an intensely competitive environment, it is crucial for the vendors to provide cost-effective and high-quality anti-CBRN warfare systems with latest technology and materials. With increasing extremist threats and border disputes in Asia and the Americas, the key vendors have invested significantly in the market.

"Government organizations such as the US DoD, the MoDs of various countries, the European Union, and the UN encourage the provision of anti-CBRN systems and technologies. As a result, the vendors invest in creating new, cost-efficient, and effective CBRND solutions and systems, which augurs well for the growth of the market," says Moutushi Saha, a lead analyst at Technavio for defenseresearch.

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Bruker

Bruker manufactures and supplies a comprehensive array of products that are used for CBRNe detection. Its technological portfolio includes mobile gas chromatography/mass spectrometry, ion mobility spectrometry, neutron induced gamma spectrometry, passive fourier transform infrared (FT-IR) spectrometry, and matrix-assisted laser desorption solutions. These solutions are used in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications across the globe.

Chemring

Chemring engages in the designing, development, manufacture, and supply of electronic and energetic material products and solutions that are used for addressing the life-threatening problems of military and security organizations across the globeThe company operates as a major system integrator of chemical threat detection systems and biological agent detectors across the globe.

Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies a comprehensive portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for homeland security, defense, and commercial aviation application across the globe. The company designs and supplies systems and components for military platforms, including wheeled and tracked armored fighting vehicles, mobile and stationary shelters, and tents.

FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems offers advanced security solutions in both civil and military markets. FLIR Systems leverages on technologies such as the visible light imaging systems, locator systems, thermal imaging systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and advanced threat detection systems.

Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection engages in the designing, production, and supply of sensors that are used for the detection of explosives, weapons, narcotics, chemical agents, nuclear, and radioactive materials. The company manufactures and supplies advanced technologies that are used for detecting CBRN threats across the globe. It provides screening and threat detection technologies for military, transportation, homeland security, and resilience applications.

