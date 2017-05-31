

Octopus Titan VCT plc



31 May 2017



Amendment: Issue of Equity, Closure of Offer and Total Voting Rights



Octopus Titan VCT plc (the 'Company') announces an amendment to the RNS published at 08.46 on 10 April 2017, in which there was a reference to the offer for subscription (the 'Offer') to raise up to £70 million, with an over allotment facility of £50 million, as set out in the prospectus dated 23 August 2016, being closed.



Whilst the Offer has been closed to further applications since 3pm on 6 March 2017, the Offer remains open in respect of certain applications received prior to 3pm on 6 March 2017 and in respect of which allotments will be made in due course.



For further information please contact:



Nicola Board Company Secretary 020 7776 8663



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Octopus Titan VCT plc via GlobeNewswire



B28V934R64



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX