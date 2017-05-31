HOUSTON, TX and IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement has entered into a partnership with the University of Houston Department of Athletics. With the new partnership, Houston Athletics will implement Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement's industry-leading ticketing, Access Management, fundraising and marketing services. UH will also utilize Salesforce CRM Services and Marketing Automation, and will integrate with StubHub and Ballena Technologies to enhance fan and Cougar Pride member experiences.

The new partnership will take effect on August 1 when UH fans will be able to again place online ticket orders by visiting UHCougars.com.

Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement is the leading provider of ticketing, fundraising, marketing and analytics services in college athletics, powering more than 120 colleges throughout North America, including eight of the 13 schools in the American Athletic Conference.

"With Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement not only an industry leader in college athletics, but also at the forefront of technology, it is the perfect partnership for Houston Athletics," said Hunter Yurachek, UH Vice President for Athletics. "Their services will enable us to provide a better fan and donor experience, benefitting both our department and Houston fans."

An integrated ticketing and fundraising platform powered by Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement's PAC Ticketing, PAC eCommerce and PAC Fund services will efficiently sell tickets and process donations in real-time. The Houston Athletics' branded eCommerce platform provides fans, donors and students with the ability to renew tickets, reissue and transfer tickets, and manage accounts online.

To increase engagement with fans, donors and students, Houston Athletics will leverage Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement's Marketing Automation, powered by FanOne Marketing. It will enable the department to provide a one-to-one-marketing experience for season ticket holders, fans and donors via customized, triggered campaigns and marketing communications. The multi-channel marketing platform will empower staff to better align sales, customer service and marketing initiatives as Marketing Automation integrates ticketing, fundraising and other ancillary data from Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement's ticketing and fundraising services to help maximize sales efforts, retain customers and drive donations for Cougar Pride.

The University will implement Ballena Technologies, empowering fans and donors with the ability to view rich 3D venue visualizations to enhance the online purchase experience. These interactive visualizations allow fans to see 3D interactive panoramic views from a seat, enabling fans to preview their views and renew, relocate, or upgrade their seats online without leaving home.

In addition to ticketing and marketing services, Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement will provide Houston Athletics with a dedicated Client Partner and eCommerce Operations Specialist as an extension of their staff to help optimize ticketing, marketing and eCommerce strategies, and implement industry best practices to help drive fan and donor engagement and increase revenue.

"We are proud to partner with a thought-leading athletic department in University of Houston and provide integrated, fan-friendly services for another American Athletic Conference institution," said Kim Damron, President of Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement. "Our goal as the leading provider of services in college athletics is to ensure our partners leverage industry-leading and innovative technology that benefits fans, donors and students while enhancing every experience and interaction."

Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement is a major provider of services in the American Athletic Conference, at work supporting eight American institutions, including:

University of Houston

University of Cincinnati

University of Connecticut

East Carolina University

University of Memphis

Temple University

Tulane University

University of Tulsa

