IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- Burnham Benefits Insurance Services -- one of California's most dynamic employee benefits brokerage firms -- today announced the appointment of Denise Ashford as employee benefits consultant. In her new role, Ashford is responsible for developing clients in the Northern California region through strategic new business efforts. She will use her expertise to bring value to the firm's existing client base and will aid in the development of Burnham's education sector efforts -- specifically, the growth of charter school programs, which provide communities with considerable value.

"Denise possesses the background and skill set required to flourish in this employee benefits role, and we anticipate she will achieve immediate and consistent success throughout the Northern California region," said Kristen Allison, president and CEO of Burnham Benefits. "She understands the latest happenings in HR technology -- including compliance, self-funding and benefit design -- and knows how to showcase our expertise to potential clients. We are especially confident in her ability to present clients with the legendary Burnham client service."

Prior to joining Burnham, Ashford served as a vice president of Sweet Baker Insurance Brokers, where she built a considerable book of business by focusing on client service and understanding how to adapt and evolve within the industry. She designed benefits programs that allowed clients to retain employees and streamlined packages through the selection of online benefits platforms that fit client needs.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Burnham. I was initially attracted to its client-centric approach, a view that I have embraced throughout my career," said Ashford. "In this role, I can manage higher-level accounts by providing them with guidance on the right tech, compliance and benefits platforms that are custom-matched to the client's industry. I look forward to further enhancing the Burnham brand, which has evolved into a top-tier firm that provides HR departments with all possible options."

About Burnham Benefits Insurance Services: Burnham Benefits Insurance Services, Inc. is a privately held, full-service employee benefits consulting and brokerage firm headquartered in Irvine, Calif. The firm is among the largest in the state to specialize solely in strategic employee benefits consulting and brokerage services. With a comprehensive offering of client-first health and wellness programs, Burnham effectively manages over $1.7 billion in premiums for more than 475 clients. A certified Benefits Corporation (B Corp), the firm maintains a more than 93 percent client retention rate and has averaged 23 percent growth annually over the past 10 years. Because Burnham Benefits does not have outside shareholders, it can easily adapt and create customized solutions that fit clients' best interests -- investing in cutting-edge technology and the tools and resources needed to provide the specialized level of service that today's rapidly challenging climate demands. Its team of more than 80 highly skilled industry professionals includes in-house underwriters, compliance officers, healthcare reform consultants, communications specialists and wellness experts. Through a strategic partnership with Burnham Gibson Wealth Advisors, Inc., Burnham also provides retirement planning and wealth management services. Burnham Benefits' footprint currently spans offices in Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Sacramento and San Diego, Calif. Burnham Benefits holds national recognition as Business Insurance's #1 Best Places to Work in Insurance 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, and has been ranked a Best Place to Work by the Orange County Business Journal for six years running. Burnham Benefits president and CEO Kristen Allison earned the Distinguished Founders Award from the Annual Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) in 2016. For more information, visit www.burnhambenefits.com.

