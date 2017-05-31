Europe Sports Apparel Market Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Changing lifestyles and demand for unique products have driven the masses to opt for durable and comfortable apparel. This shift in trend would significantly contribute to the growth of the Europe sports apparel market. Innovative marketing activities coupled with creative advertising and brand positioning would have a lasting impact on the market during the forecast period. Superior functionality and properties of sports apparel would drive the market. Growing inclination to participate in sporting events would also add to the market growth.



Sports events such as FIFA World Cup, Cricket World Cup and Olympics have further contributed to the demand for sports apparels. Women have also shown interest in various forms of sports, which a huge positive to the market growth.



The Europe sports apparel market has significantly grown in the last few years due to rising awareness about health and growing inclination to fitness activities such as aerobics, swimming, running, yoga and others. Rapid growth in the number of woman inclined to sports and fitness activities has also contributed to the market growth.



Key companies profiled in the report includes Under Armour, Inc., Adidas AG, Nike, Inc., Puma, Ralph Lauren Corporation, Umbro, Fila, Lululemon Athletica Incorporation, New Balance Athletic Shoe, and Columbia Sportswear Company.



