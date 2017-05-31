

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NOTE: Institute For Supply Management - Chicago incorrectly stated its own numbers this morning, incorrectly reporting 55.2. The accurate number is 59.4, as reflected in the article below:



Business activity in the Chicago area grew again in May to the highest in more than two years, according to industry data released on Wednesday.



The Institute For Supply Management - Chicago said its composite index, also known as the Chicago PMI, rose to 59.4 for May. This compared to a reading of 58.3 for the previous month.



Any reading above 50 indicates expansion. Economists had projected a dip to 57.5.



