31 May 2017



Stock Announcement no. 07/2017



Major shareholder announcement



Referring to section 29 (2) of the Greenlandic Securities Trading Act the BANK of Greenland reports, that, at 31.05.2017, Investeringsforeningen Nielsen Global Value has reduced their ownership in The BANK of Greenland with 87.628 shares to the total of 12.502 shares corresponding to 0,69 percent of the total share capital and voting rights of the BANK of Greenland.





