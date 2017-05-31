To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen
31 May 2017
Stock Announcement no. 07/2017
Major shareholder announcement
Referring to section 29 (2) of the Greenlandic Securities Trading Act the BANK of Greenland reports, that, at 31.05.2017, Investeringsforeningen Nielsen Global Value has reduced their ownership in The BANK of Greenland with 87.628 shares to the total of 12.502 shares corresponding to 0,69 percent of the total share capital and voting rights of the BANK of Greenland.
For further information, please contact:
The BANK of Greenland
Martin Kviesgaard
General Manager
Telephone: + 299 34 78 00
E-mail: mbk@banken.gl
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=633781
31 May 2017
Stock Announcement no. 07/2017
Major shareholder announcement
Referring to section 29 (2) of the Greenlandic Securities Trading Act the BANK of Greenland reports, that, at 31.05.2017, Investeringsforeningen Nielsen Global Value has reduced their ownership in The BANK of Greenland with 87.628 shares to the total of 12.502 shares corresponding to 0,69 percent of the total share capital and voting rights of the BANK of Greenland.
For further information, please contact:
The BANK of Greenland
Martin Kviesgaard
General Manager
Telephone: + 299 34 78 00
E-mail: mbk@banken.gl
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=633781