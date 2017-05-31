Neste Oyj: Neste issues EUR 400 million bond

Neste Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

31 May 2017 at 7.30 pm. (EET)

Neste issues EUR 400 million bond

Neste Corporation issues a EUR 400 million bond. The 7-year bond carries a coupon of 1.500 per cent. The bond offering was allocated to 136 investors. Neste Corporation will apply for the listing of the bond on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

The proceeds from the issue will be used for the partial repurchase of the existing EUR 400 million notes due 2019 and the existing EUR 500 million notes due 2022. BNP Paribas, ING Bank N.V. and Nordea Bank AB (publ) acted as joint lead managers for the transaction.

For more information, please contact:

Mika Rydman, Vice President and Group Treasurer, Neste, tel. +358 10 458 4710

Olli Kivi, Manager, Corporate Finance, Group Treasury, Neste, tel. +358 10 458 4683

Neste in brief

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates sustainable choices for the needs of transport, businesses and consumers. Our global range of products and services allows customers to lower their carbon footprint by combining high-quality renewable products and oil products to tailor-made service solutions. We are the world's largest producer of renewable diesel refined from waste and residues, and we are also bringing renewable solutions to the aviation and plastics industries. We want to be a reliable partner, whose expertise, R&D and sustainable practices are widely respected. In 2016, Neste's net sales stood at EUR 11.7 billion, and we were on the Global 100 list of the 100 most sustainable companies in the world. Read more: neste.com/en

Important Information

