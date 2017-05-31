North America Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Market Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "North America Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Market (2016-2022)" report to their offering.

The factors driving the growth of Cone Beam Computed Tomography market are increasing incidences of dental diseases and rise in the demand for cosmetic surgeries. Additionally, increasing application areas for CBCT scans, increasing dental problems in geriatric population and rising demand for digital dental imaging has positively impacted the growth of Cone Beam Computed Tomography.



The important advantage of CBCT is that it provides 3D images in a single scan. Healthcare companies are playing an important role in the expansion of Cone Beam Imaging Systems market with the innovation of new technologies.



Philips has also expanded its manufacturing for the production of advanced CBCT scanners. In addition to this, Royal Philips has announced launch of new augmented reality navigation technology which would help surgeons in performing image guided minimally invasive and open surgeries.



The report highlights the adoption of Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems in North America. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Dental Applications and Other Applications. Dental Applications is further divided into Implantology, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Orthodontics, Endodontics, General Dentistry, Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Disorders, Periodontics, and Forensic Dentistry.



Based on End-user, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Private Practices, and Academic & Research Institutes.The report also covers geographical segmentation of Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems market. The countries included in the report are U.S, Canada, Mexico and Rest of North America.



The key players profiled in the report includes Danaher Corporation, Carestream Health, Inc., Planmeca Group, Cefla S.C., Dentsply Sirona, Asahi RoEntgen Ind. Co., Ltd., Vatech Co., Ltd., Prexion Corporation, J. Morita Mfg. Corp. and Curve Beam LLC.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Market Overview



3. North America Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems Market - By Application



4. North America Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems Market - By End User



5. North America Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems Market - By Country



6. Company Profiles



