VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- Glance Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET)(CSE: GET.CN)(CNSX: GET)(CSE: GET.WT)(OTCQB: GLNNF)(FRANKFURT: GJT) is proud to announce its placing as one of the Top 25 Up and Comers on Branham300's annual list of top technology companies in Canada. The Branham300 is one of the most widely referenced and comprehensive listing of top publically traded and privately held organizations operating in the Canadian Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry.

"Glance is honored to be part of the top 25 most promising tech companies across Canada making an impact through their early successes, creativity, and innovation," says Glance CEO Desmond Griffin. "It is inspiring to be recognized for our efforts disrupting payments and rewards in the restaurant and retail sectors."

"I am again impressed by the performance of Canada's technology community. The sector has set another revenue record, as measured by our Top 250 ranking of Canadian companies, and the younger companies that comprise our Top 25 Up and Comer list show great promise and will help build our innovation economy," said Wayne Gudbranson, CEO of Branham Group. "The companies that comprise the Branham300 have a lot of reasons to be proud."

As Glance expands and scales up its innovative technology for settling bills, tracking expenses, and providing loyalty programs, it is motivated by this latest award to continue to revolutionize the restaurant & retail industries. With recent announcements of zero fraud history, mobile order capabilities, remote payment applications, and new ventures in social media marketing services, events, and retail payments, Glance is continuing its rise in adoption by merchants and trajectory as a recognized mobile payment solution in North American markets.

About Glance Technologies Inc.

Glance Technologies owns and operates Glance Pay, a streamlined payment system that revolutionizes how smartphone users choose where to dine, order food & drink, settle bills, access digital receipts, earn great rewards, & interact with merchants. Glance is building a valuable network of merchants and consumers, and offers targeted in-app marketing, social media marketing, customer feedback, in-merchant messaging and custom rewards programs. The Glance Pay mobile payment system consists of proprietary technology, which includes user apps available for free downloads in IOS (Apple) and Android formats, a merchant manager apps, large scale technology hosting environment with sophisticated anti-fraud technology and lightning fast payment processing.

For more information about Glance, please go to Glance Technologies' website.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements including the completion of the rights offering (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "potentially" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Glance cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by Glance is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors. The reader is referred to Glance's public filings for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects which may be accessed through the Glance's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Contacts:

Christina Rao

Vice President, Investor Relations

(604) 723-7480

investors@glancepay.com



