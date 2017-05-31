Technavio market research analysts forecast the global client solid-state drive (SSD) market to grow at a CAGR of more than 36% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global client solid-state drive marketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists 3D NAND, MLC NAND, and TLC NAND, as the three major product segments, of which TLC NAND emerged as the largest segment in 2016, with close to 54% of the market share. This segment was closely followed by MLC NAND, while the 3D NAND segment accounted for a little over 2% of the market share.

"The global client SSD market will observe high growth during the forecast period. Client SSDs are highly sought in premium laptops. Vendors are working closely with manufacturers of end-use products that will use SSDs to improve the performance and efficiency of client applications," says Sunil Kumar Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for embedded systemsresearch.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global SSD drive market:

Enhanced performance and durability

Reduction in ASP of NAND flash memory

Increasing adoption rate of SSDs in laptops

As SSDs have no moving parts, data is safe even if the system is shaken while it is operating. HDDs park their write/read heads when the system is turned off, but they keep moving at a very fast speed when they are in operation. This makes them more susceptible to damage, thus making it less durable.

HDDs physically scans the disk for reads/writes. The fastest HDD may hold up a high-traffic environment and requires loads of extra RAM to start working normally. SSDs contain no physical tracks or sectors and, therefore, no physical limits. This enables them to reach memory addresses much faster.

"The performance of these drives is 100 times greater, providing instant access, faster file transfers, quicker boot ups, and overall a faster computing experience. Given these attributes, the sales of SSD is expected to increase," says Sunil.

In terms of power consumption too, client SSDs are much more efficient than HDDs. For instance, 850 EVO series 500 GB variants of Samsung consumes 30% power as compared to its 1 TB variant. Intel, Samsung, and SanDisk are the leading vendors in the market when it comes to efficient power usage SSD models.

NAND flash price has a major impact on the price of SSDs, accounting for about 60-80% of the total cost of an SSD. The price of SSDs is expected to reduce based on the price declines of raw NAND flash. The price reduction of NAND flash occurred because manufacturers have increased capital spending from mid-2009 to mid-2011. This, in turn, has led to oversupply and price declines. Owing to the overall storage and advancing technological innovations, the cost of NAND flash is expected to decline further during the forecast period. The demand for client SSDs is expected to rise with the falling price of NAND flash memory.

Increasing adoption rate of SSDs in laptops

As of 2016, the SSD adoption rate in laptops was 32%, which is expected to grow to 81% by 2021. Performance benefits of SSDs like fast boot up, fast processing speed, low power consumption, and small size as well as the growing demand for thin and compact laptops are encouraging laptop manufacturers to adopt SSDs. The high price of SSDs is acting as a challenge for market growth. However, to meet the demand for more optimized and power-efficient laptops, the adoption is expected to rise during the forecast period.

