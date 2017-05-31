European Beer Market Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Microbreweries segment witnessed significant growth due of changing habits of consumers and inclination towards new variety of beers. Craft beer, which is handcrafted and infused with native flavors has further added to the demand for microbreweries. Changing lifestyles of consumers is adding to the growth of premium beer market. Consumers have increasingly opted for premium beers, which are expensive and are refined in flavors to maintain their social status.

Rapidly changing demands of consumers has driven the market players to adopt market strategies such as collaborations and acquisitions to sustain in the market. The Europe beer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2016-2022). Based on categories, the beer market is classified into light beer and strong beer. The strong beer market holds larger market share in terms of value.

Scope of the Report

Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Light Beer and Strong Beer.



Based on Production, the market is segmented into Macro Brewery and Micro Brewery.



Based on Category, the market is segmented into Premium Category, Super Premium Category, and Normal Category.



Based on Packaging, the market is segmented into Canned Beer, Bottled Beer, and Draught Beer.

Key companies profiled in the report includes Heinekin N.V., Anheuser-Busch InBev., Tsingtao Brewery Co. Ltd., Carlsberg Group, Diageo Plc., Molson Coors Brewing Company, Boston Beer Company, Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co., Ltd and United Breweries Group.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Overview



4. Europe Beer Market- By Product Type



5. Europe Beer Market - By Production



6. Europe Beer Market - By Category



7. Europe Beer Market - By Packaging



8. Europe Beer Market - By Geography



9. Company Profiles



- Heinekin N.V.

- Anheuser-Busch InBev.

- Tsingtao Brewery Co. Ltd.

- Carlsberg Group

- Diageo Plc.

- Molson Coors Brewing Company

- Boston Beer Company

- Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co., Ltd and

- United Breweries Group



