EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., 2017-05-31 18:42 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zinpro Corporation has announced the launch of the Zinpro Discovery Foundation, a U.S.-tax-exempt 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to discover, research, or develop solutions to improve human and animal wellness across the globe.



"Zinpro Corporation pioneered the research and development of Performance Minerals® more than 45 years ago," says William Scrimgeour, president and COO. "Over the years, our many nutritional and business solutions have resulted in significant improvements in animal wellness and performance. However, our global leadership in animal mineral nutrition also comes with the responsibility to ensure our research is used to benefit society as much as possible. With this goal in mind, we have collaborated with leaders outside Zinpro to create the Zinpro Discovery Foundation."



Nutritionists have long known that trace mineral nutrition is essential to health for both humans and animals. For example, zinc deficiency negatively affects up to 2 billion people worldwide.1 For so many people across the globe, the difference between being healthy and unhealthy lies in only a few milligrams of zinc. The multiple systemic effects from zinc deficiency include growth retardation, weight loss, infertility, hair loss, mental and emotional disorder, impaired immune function and skin lesions.



Zinc is just one essential trace mineral that shows benefits when supplemented to both animal and human diets. Other essential trace minerals, such as copper, cobalt, manganese, iron, chromium, selenium and iodine, also play key roles that benefit animal and human health.



"Since our research in animal nutrition has great potential to pave the way for breakthroughs in human health, we started a nonprofit organization to make that possible, and the Zinpro Discovery Foundation is the culmination of our efforts," Scrimgeour says.



The Zinpro Discovery Foundation welcomes donations to help raise awareness and knowledge about trace mineral deficiencies and how to improve human and animal wellness. Educational and research grants are allocated by a board of directors. The donation goal for 2017 is $1 million (USD) in educational and research grants.



Grants are available to researchers and organizations through an application process that starts online at zinprodiscoveryfoundation.org. Details of the request include how a researcher or an organization would spend the funds if the grant is received. Requests are evaluated based on the applicant's stated problem statements and project goals.



To obtain additional information, including regular updates on active grants and recent donations, check online at zinprodiscoveryfoundation.org.



