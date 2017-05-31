Metso Corporation: Metso issued a EUR 300 million Eurobond

Metso issued a EUR 300 million Eurobond

Metso Corporation's stock exchange release on May 31, 2017 at 7:50 p.m. EET

Yesterday Metso announced its intention to issue new notes and announced a voluntary tender offer. Today Metso has issued and priced a new Eurobond maturing in 2024. The bond is issued under Metso's EUR 1,5 billion EMTN (Euro Medium Term Note) program.

The amount of the new bond is EUR 300 million and its reoffer interest rate is equivalent to 7-year Euro midswap rate 0.417% + 77 basis points. The Interest coupon is 1.125% and issue price is 99.586%.

The issue was substantially oversubscribed and the bond was allocated to 72 investors. An application will be made for a listing of the notes on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, where the EMTN program is currently listed. The Joint Lead Managers for the bond issue are Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Danske Bank A/S, Nordea Bank AB (publ) and OP Corporate Bank plc.

With the announced transactions, Metso extends the company's debt maturity profile in an efficient manner.

Metso is a world leading industrial company serving the mining, aggregates, recycling, oil, gas, pulp, paper and process industries. We help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability by using our unique knowledge, experienced people and innovative solutions to build new, sustainable ways of growing together.

Our products range from mining and aggregates processing equipment and systems to industrial valves and controls. Our customers are supported by a broad scope of services and a global network of over 80 service centers and about 6,000 services professionals. Metso has an uncompromising attitude towards safety.

Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland, and had sales of about EUR 2.6 billion in 2016. Metso employs over 11,000 people in more than 50 countries. Expect results.

