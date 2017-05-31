

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market inched higher in early trade Wednesday, but advanced further during the middle portion of the session. The gains were built on the back of the Eurozone inflation data, which fell to their lowest level thus far this year.



However, the market pared its gains in late trade, following the weak opening on Wall Street. A pair of weaker than expected US economic reports had a negative impact on investor sentiment. Despite the late pullback, the Swiss market managed to cling to a small gain, thanks to the positive performance of index heavyweights Novartis and Nestlé.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.10 percent Wednesday and finished at 9,016.64. The Swiss Leader Index fell 0.15 percent, but the Swiss Performance Index finished up by 0.01 percent.



Sika was among the top performing stocks of the session, with a gain of 1.5 percent. The stock has been losing ground over the past few weeks, after it was announced that its CEO would be departing to take the reins at LafargeHolcim.



Novartis climbed 0.9 percent, after saying it has a strong foundation for its next growth phase expected to start in 2018 at an investor event in Boston. Nestlé also rose 0.4 percent, but Roche slipped 0.3 percent.



Shares of Vifor dropped 3.1 percent after UBS downgraded its rating on the stock to 'Neutral' from 'Buy.'



Bakery group Aryzta fell 2.1 percent, after dropping by 8 percent during the previous session.



Bank stocks were under pressure again due to the political uncertainty in Italy. Credit Suisse weakened by 1.2 percent and UBS lost 1.7 percent.



Clariant dropped 2.1 percent and Lonza surrendered 1.3 percent.



