Patient analytics provide valuable insights into many facets of the healthcare process, from demographics and the ways that patients move through a healthcare institution, to the progression of a disease and the most effective ways of treating it. These analytics deliver ongoing intelligence through data visualization and reporting, enhancing the decision-making process and quality of care.

Institutions are increasingly adopting patient analytics tools, allowing them to make faster, more appropriate treatment choices and improving results for their patients.

Ways Patient Analytics Can Change the Face of Healthcare

Understanding the market: Analytics help institutions evaluate the number of facilities a market can support, and highlight opportunities in the market. This allows for more informed decisions and better results.

Enhanced service lines: Service lines are usually one of the major pain points for those in thehealthcare industry, and patient analytics can provide valuable data to help improve the overall quality of service lines.

Better operations: Underperforming facilities can be easily identified through application of patient analytics. It can often be difficult to track individual facilities, and analytics make this process easier, faster, and more accurate.

How Are Organizations Using Patient Analytics?

Quantzig has worked on patient analytics projects with multiple leading organizations including:

1) A leading pharmacy benefits manager in the United States who wanted to perform a patient engagement analysis to improve patient journey, satisfaction, and outcomes. View study: https://www.quantzig.com/content/patient-engagement 2) A leading US based hospital chain who wanted a detailed analysis of its care delivery structure in order to improve the care management process. View study: https://www.quantzig.com/content/hospital-chain-improves-quality-care-using-payer-and-patient-analytics 3) A leading European hospital chain wanted to understand the patient sentiments and concerns with regards to its cancer treatment program. View study: https://www.quantzig.com/content/european-hospital-chain-improves-patient-experience-using-social-media-analytics-measuring

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 12 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of about 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies.

