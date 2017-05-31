North America Water Purifier (Gravity purifier, UV Purifier and RO Purifier) Market Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The primary factors that drive the water purifier market include rise in levels of disposable income of customers, increased incidences of waterborne diseases, industrial development leading to water pollution and rising health concerns. Nevertheless, growing demand for packaged drinking water is a major factor that limits the market growth. Low market penetration in rural areas is another major challenge for the market growth, due to lack of awareness about health and sanitation.

Packaged drinking water is gaining prominence among customers due to easy availability and cost-effectiveness. Factors such as growing income levels, increasing health concerns and changing customer preference is driving the demand of packaged drinking water. The key players in this industry are Bisleri, PepsiCo, Coca Cola, Nestle Waters, and others.

Water purifiers are equipment used to remove the biological contaminants, suspended solids, toxins, harmful gases & chemicals, bacteria, fungi and other impurities from the water and make the water safe to drink. The developed regions are the major markets for water purifiers.

The report highlights the adoption of Water purifier in North America. Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Gravity purifier, UV Purifier and RO Purifier. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Commercial and Residential. Based on Distribution, the market is segmented into Retail stores, Direct sales, and Online. The countries included in the report are U.S, Canada, Mexico and Rest of North America.



Key companies profiled in the report includes Eureka Forbes Ltd., Kent Ro System Ltd., Alticor, Brita Gmbh, A. O. Smith Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, General Electric ( Ge) And Tata Chemicals.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Market Overview



3. North America Water Purifier Market - By Technology



4. North America Water Purifier Market - By End user



5. North America Water Purifier Market - By Distribution



6. Country Level Analysis



7. Company Profiles



Eureka Forbes Ltd.

Kent Ro System Ltd.

Alticor

Brita Gmbh

A. O. Smith Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

General Electric ( GE) And

Tata Chemicals

