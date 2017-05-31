BROSSARD, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- Diagnos Inc. ("DIAGNOS" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: ADK), a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of Artificial Intelligence, announces its new mission in healthcare.

Further to the news release dated May 17th, 2017, the Corporation has received a certificate for 8,000,000 common shares of Majescor Resources Inc. pursuant to the sale of the assets from its mining division initially announced on March 15th, 2017. From now on, the Corporation's will solely focus on Healthcare with a mission of early detection of critical health issues through the use of its Artificial Intelligence ("AI") tool CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis).

AI gets real!

AI in healthcare aims to improve patient outcomes by assisting healthcare practitioners in using medical knowledge dramatically. The AI market for healthcare applications is expected to achieve rapid adoption globally, with a compound annual growth rate of 42 percent until 2021. By 2020, chronic conditions such as cancer and diabetes are expected to be diagnosed in minutes using cognitive systems. By 2025, AI systems are expected to be implemented in 90 percent of the US and 60 percent of the global hospitals and insurance companies (source JP Morgan).

Today DIAGNOS helps take care of more than 135,000 patients. We are using AI in more than 15 countries to help detect anomalies in retina due to diabetic retinopathy. We are making a difference today and we are preventing blindness. DIAGNOS CARA system combines the latest in advanced retinal imaging with clinical interpretation of the images. The painless, non-invasive procedure takes minutes to complete, and gives a visual representation of the states of one's diabetes.

As per DIAGNOS's President, Andre Larente, "Early diagnosis allows doctor to prescribe treatments earlier. With our CARA solution, we intend to diminish the highly repetitive work in screening a large group of patients and empower doctor to spend more quality time in delivering care."

About DIAGNOS

Founded in 1998, DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation with a mission of early detection of critical health issues through the use of its Artificial Intelligence ("AI") tool CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA is a tele-ophthalmology platform that integrates with existing equipment (hardware and software) and processes at the point of care (POC). CARA's Artificial Intelligence image enhancement algorithms make standard retinal images sharper, clearer, and easier to read. CARA is accessible securely over the internet, and is compatible with all recognized image formats and brands of fundus cameras, and is EMR compatible. CARA is a cost-effective tool for screening large numbers of patients, in real-time and has been approved by regulatory authorities including Health Canada, US Food and Drug Administration, the European Union and in Mexico.

