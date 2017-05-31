Lund, May 31, 2017 - In May 2017, the number of shares in Anoto Group AB (publ), corporate identity number 556532-3929, has increased by in total 433,240,740 new shares, in connection with conversion of convertible bonds and a private placement of shares to SMark & Co., Ltd.



As of May 31, 2017, the share capital of Anoto Group AB amounts to SEK 55,538,854.64, divided into 2,776,942,732 shares. The total number of votes in Anoto Group AB as of May 31, 2017 amounts to 2,776,942,732 votes.



This information is information that Anoto Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Act on Trading in Financial Instruments. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 19.00 CET on May 31, 2017.



