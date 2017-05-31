AND International Publishers: Mapmaker AND releases first High Definition Autonomous Vehicle Maps

Capelle aan den IJssel, the Netherlands - 31 May 2017 - Mapmaker AND announces today the availability of High Definition Autonomous Vehicle Maps of Schiedam, the Netherlands for all road classes. This highly accurate model of the road enables manoeuvre planning and localisation which is critical for advanced driving applications (ADAS) and autonomous driving.

AND CEO Hugo van der Linde: "We are proud to present our first product following our research in the automotive sector around autonomous driving. With the release of our High Definition Autonomous Vehicle Map, which includes a HD Map and a Localisation Map, we cover both inner-city roads and highways. With this data, we will be able to attract more contacts within the automotive industry."

The HD Map provides a highly accurate and realistic representation of the road. The HD Map includes features such as driving lanes, emergency lanes, parking areas, crossings, intersection areas, intersections lanes, lane markings and traffic signs with an absolute accuracy of 15 cm and relative accuracy of 5 cm.

The Localisation Map is aligned with the HD Map and includes landmarks such as traffic signs, public lighting, lane markings, guard rails, gantries and wells to accurately determine the location of the vehicle.

The HD Maps and Localisation Maps have been created using various sources, including 360-degree panoramic street level imagery captured by CycloMedia and their geodata sets like road markings and side of the road geometry. The images are geometrically correct with high position accuracy, captured while driving in the normal flow of traffic at a 5m image interval. CycloMedia uses a mix of patent-protected and patent-pending data and software to capture imagery and create geodata sets. AND aims to create and update the HD Maps and Localisation Maps from sensors and cameras in the consumer cars.

About AND

AND is one of only four companies that offer worldwide proprietary digital map data and the only independent one. AND thereby focuses on innovative map data technologies to create better and more relevant map data. For years now AND has successfully continued to grow and as a listed company, was awarded Best Performer in 2013 and 2015 at the Euronext.

About Cyclomedia

CycloMedia is the market leader in systematic imaging of large-scale environments. Our solution provides HD-Cycloramas, which are spherical, 360-degree, high-resolution street level panoramic images with GIS accuracy. CycloMedia is headquartered in Zaltbommel, The Netherlands.

This is an English translation of the Dutch press release. In the event of any disparity between the Dutch original and this translation, the Dutch text will prevail.

