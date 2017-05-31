According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global cold pressed juices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Cold Pressed Juices Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

According to Manjunath Reddy, a lead analyst at Technavio for non-alcoholic beveragesresearch, "Increasing health consciousness among the consumers is driving the market for cold pressed juices, and the demand is expected to remain high during the forecast period. In addition, key players in the market are coming up with new products to cater to the demands of the consumers."

The market research analysis categorizes the global cold pressed juices market into three major product segments. They are:

Global fruit and vegetable blend cold pressed juices market

Global fruit-based cold pressed juices market

Global vegetable-based cold pressed juices market

Global fruit and vegetable blend cold pressed juices market

Fruit and vegetable blend cold pressed juices are gaining popularity due to their low sugar content and high nutrient content. The demand for fruit and vegetable blend cold pressed juice products is expected to remain high during the forecast period. The players in the market are coming up with new products to cater to the high demand.

"The fruit and vegetable blend cold pressed juices market is a very niche market, and these juices are slowly gaining popularity in growing markets such as China, India, and other developing nations," says Manjunath.

Very few consumer segments are currently aware of the benefits of fruit and vegetable blend juices. Thus, the players in the market can garner huge profit margins during the forecast period through marketing and advertising activities that will help to increase consumer awareness about the benefits of these products. Blueberry and bitter gourd juices have been widely accepted by people affected by diabetes in India. Juices such as carrot blueberry juice are also gaining prominence among the consumers.

Global fruit-based cold pressed juices market

The demand for fruit-based cold pressed juices is increasing among consumers, and the key players in the market are coming up with new products to meet the increasing consumer demand. Many of these new products are based on exotic fruits such as dragon fruit and cranberry. However, the high sugar content in most fruit-based juices will act as a challenge to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global vegetable-based cold pressed juices market

The demand for vegetable-based cold pressed juices is increasing around the globe. Vegetable-based juices contain less sugar content than fruit-based juices, and this makes vegetable-based juices more palatable to health-conscious consumers. In addition, it is believed that the increased consumption of vegetables helps prevent several chronic diseases. Thus, consumers are increasingly demanding vegetable-based juice cleanses.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

Hain Celestial

PepsiCo

Suja Life

Starbucks

