Global Satellite Propulsion System Market 2017-2021 - Emergence of low-cost launch services for nano and microsatellites - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Satellite Propulsion System Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global satellite propulsion system market to grow at a CAGR of 4.09% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global satellite propulsion system market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is low-cost propulsion systems for micro and nano satellites. One of the major advantages of the relatively economic nano and microsatellites, when compared with the conventional large satellites, is their lower construction and propulsion costs. Therefore, a constellation of such satellites can be used to provide low-cost solutions, which will otherwise cost a significant amount.

The cost to build a nano or microsatellite is almost nil in comparison with traditional satellites. Most of the cost, however, comes from the cost to propel a satellite. The emergence of low-cost launch services for nano and microsatellites has further helped to lower the launch cost.

Key vendors:



Aerojet Rocketdyne

Airbus

Bellatrix Aerospace

Boeing

OHB

Safran

Other prominent vendors:



BALL CORPORATION

Mitsubishi Electric

Orbital ATK

Thales

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by propulsion type



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Decision framework



Part 09: Drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Patent analysis



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Appendix



