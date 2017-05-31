Global Satellite Propulsion System Market 2017-2021 - Emergence of low-cost launch services for nano and microsatellites - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The global satellite propulsion system market to grow at a CAGR of 4.09% during the period 2017-2021.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global satellite propulsion system market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is low-cost propulsion systems for micro and nano satellites. One of the major advantages of the relatively economic nano and microsatellites, when compared with the conventional large satellites, is their lower construction and propulsion costs. Therefore, a constellation of such satellites can be used to provide low-cost solutions, which will otherwise cost a significant amount.
The cost to build a nano or microsatellite is almost nil in comparison with traditional satellites. Most of the cost, however, comes from the cost to propel a satellite. The emergence of low-cost launch services for nano and microsatellites has further helped to lower the launch cost.
Key vendors:
- Aerojet Rocketdyne
- Airbus
- Bellatrix Aerospace
- Boeing
- OHB
- Safran
Other prominent vendors:
- BALL CORPORATION
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Orbital ATK
- Thales
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by propulsion type
Part 07: Geographical segmentation
Part 08: Decision framework
Part 09: Drivers and challenges
Part 10: Market trends
Part 11: Patent analysis
Part 12: Vendor landscape
Part 13: Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/njzj69/global_satellite
