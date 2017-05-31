

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Taxi drivers across Spain protested on Tuesday as they went on strike against the 'unfair competition' from ride-hailing services like Uber.



According to reports, taxi lanes at airports and train stations in Spain were empty on Tuesday and passenger had to rely on public buses for transportation.



In Madrid, the strike lasted for 12 hours starting at 6am until 6pm, while in Barcelona a 24-hour strike was planned.



The taxi strike was second one this year as the country's taxi drivers continue to protest for banning of car sharing apps like US-based Uber and Spain-based Cabify.



Thousands of taxi drivers staged a demonstration in the capital city, with some setting off firecrackers and hurling plastic bottles of water and eggs at police. However, no arrests or injuries were reported.



