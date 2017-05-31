Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal commercial waffle maker market 2017-2021report. This market research report also lists eight other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global commercial waffle makermarket comprises of key players, who are trying to differentiate their product offerings on the basis of key parameters such as heat control type, buzzer, or alarms at the end of baking and even heat distribution. Efficiency in the heating process is the main area of focus for manufacturers, and it is the main means to upgrade their offerings. Market players need to adhere to safety and quality standards so as to make their products compliant to NSF and ETL certifications.

"Most players in the market are trying to offer waffle makers with enhanced features that help to minimize the bake cycle time with increased productivity. Manufacturers are also offering commercial waffle makers in different shapes and sizes," says Manu Gupta, a lead analyst for food serviceresearch at Technavio.

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Waring

Waring is the leading manufacturer of professional-quality appliances for foodservice equipment, home, and laboratory industries. The company has years of expertise in manufacturing culinary appliances for different end-users in two different segments comprising of waring commercial and waring pro. Waring professional provides large-volume food processors, blenders, heavy-duty appliances such as griddles, grills, waffle makers, fryers, and a variety of specialty products for commercial purposes.

Krampouz

Krampouz has expertise in producing crepe makers, waffle makers, planchas, and grills. The company is the first to introduce the gas and electric crepe maker; it is engaged in offering professional range as well as consumer range quality cooking appliances. Krampouz produces three different waffle makers such as Belgian, Brussels, and Liege and is equipped with "easy clean" system with instant disassembly of waffle iron plates for easy and fast cleaning.

Nemco Food Equipment

Nemco Food Equipment is involved in manufacturing food service equipment with innovative designs. It offers a wide range of 75 different products in the industry like waffle and cone makers, food preparation equipment, food warming, ovens, and boiling units.

Star Manufacturing International

Star Manufacturing International is involved in manufacturing and marketing commercial food service equipment to the food service establishments. It offers commercial cooking equipment like waffle makers, omelet makers, conveyor, contact and pop-up toasters. It also provides after-sales service to its customers.

Wells Manufacturing

Wells Manufacturing supplies numerous types of commercial cooking equipment to end-users such as family-owned restaurants, fast food chains, and hotels. Some of the commercial FSE offered by the company include waffle makers, floor fryers, countertop refrigeration, countertop griddles, countertop char broilers, and countertop griddles.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

