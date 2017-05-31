

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A JetBlue flight was diverted to the Gerald R. Ford International Airport, Grand Rapids, Michigan due to a fire caused by a laptop battery.



Flight 915 had departed from New York's JFK airport early Tuesday with 158 passengers towards San Francisco. However, the pilot had to land the plane after smoke started coming out of a backpack.



According to reports, no injuries were reported.



The flight was able to take off again at about 10:40 p.m. and continue to its destination. Passengers deboarded for about 20 minutes while the plane was refueled.



A JetBlue spokesperson, said, 'On May 30 JetBlue flight 915 from New York's JFK to San Francisco diverted to Grand Rapids, Mich., following reports of smoke emitting from a carry-on bag holding an electronic device. The flight landed safely and the aircraft was inspected by maintenance crews before customers continued on to San Francisco.'



