Asia Pacific 3D Display Market Report 2017 - Research and Markets

The growth of the 3D display market is majorly driven by the 3D TVs

The 3D display applications would significantly grow, as applications such as digital photo frame, public display advertisement and head-mounted display would find higher adoption. Asia-Pacific would witness moderate growth for the market. Public display advertising is useful in information kiosks, airports, campus and office buildings, and even in subways. The number of airports are increasing in the region, which enhances the prospects for 3D displays.

The rapid expansion and adoption of the 3D technology has led to some instances where end users have claimed to have health issues. Headaches and eyestrains associated with the 3D TV and cinema display have been reported in many instances, which would hinder the market.

The growth in the entertainment and gaming industries have significantly contributed to the growth of 3D display market. The number of 3D films released would add to the market growth. These trends indicate the growth of the 3D display market on a global scale. Gaming industry is witnessing significant changes in the total business landscape. Adoption of 3D display technology and player comfort are some factors that are being added to the gaming programs. Gaming companies have been constantly working on introducing 3D display based games.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Market Overview



3. Asia Pacific 3D Display Market - By Type



4. Asia Pacific 3D Display Market - By Application



5. Asia Pacific 3D Display Market - By Viewing Type



6. Asia Pacific 3D Display Market - By Technology



7. Country Level Analysis



8. Company Profiles



3D Fusion

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.

LG Corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

