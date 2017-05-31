GATINEAU, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- Nine Canadian municipalities have won national awards of excellence from the Canadian Association of Municipal Administrators (CAMA) in the areas of innovation, education and professional development. Presented during CAMA's national in Gatineau, QC, the following municipalities and projects were recognized, based on their population size:

2017 CAMA Willis Award for Innovation

-- Town of Inuvik, NT - East Channel Water Treatment Plant -- City of Waterloo, ON - Waterloo's Own PickUpHub -- City of Kitchener, ON - Digital Kitchener: Kitchener's Approach to a Smart City

2017 CAMA Environment Award

-- Northern Sunrise County, AB - Fire Hall Solar Project -- City of Fort St. John, BC - Micro Hydro Project -- City of Markham, ON - Markham SMART Textile Diversion Strategy

2017 CAMA Professional Development Award

-- District of Squamish, BC - Hardwired for Leadership -- Strathcona County, AB - Priority Based Business Planning and Budgeting -- City of Coquitlam, BC - "Leading with Purpose" Leadership Development Program

About CAMA:

The Canadian Association of Municipal Administrators (CAMA) is a national, non-profit association open to all Chief Administrative Officers / City Managers and any person employed in a senior management position that reports directly to a CAO. With a membership of approximately 575 senior municipal employees, from all parts of Canada, CAMA collectively represents more than 70% of the nation's population. www.camacam.ca

Contacts:

Media Contact: CAMA

Stacey Murray

506-261-3534

admin@camacam.ca

www.camacam.ca



