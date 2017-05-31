Research and Markets - Asia-Pacific Food Service Equipment Market 2016-2022: Major Players are Haier, AB Electrolux, Duke Manufacturing, Dover, Illinois Tool Works, The Manitowoc Company, Inc., Middleby and Fujimak

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to be the fastest growing market growing at a CAGR of 7.3%

The Asia-Pacific food service equipment market is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. Based on end users, the market is segmented into full-service restaurants & hotels, quick-service restaurants & pubs, and caterers.

Living standards of people in the developing regions have given rise to restaurants and cafes, which has contributed to the investments in the food industry. With stringent government regulations about energy consumption and gas emission, the demand for energy efficient products would witness significant growth.

High Quality food & services, with better food costing, and management systems have gathered consumer attention. Various types of restaurants like all day dining restaurants, fine dining restaurants, specialty restaurants have witnessed prominent growth in the market. In Addition to this, increase in the number of lounges, bars, room dining, conference halls, ball rooms, and others like food courts have also contributed in the growth of hospitality industry. Additionally, growth in tourism industry in different countries all over the world would also help in the growth of food service equipment market.

The report segments the Asia-Pacific food service equipment market based on product type, end users, and Country. Based on product types, the market is segmented into cooking equipment, warewashing equipment, storage & holding equipment, food & beverage preparation equipment, and serving equipment.

The major players profiled in this report include Haier Group Corporation, AB Electrolux, Duke Manufacturing Co. Inc., Dover Corporation, Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Inc., The Manitowoc Company, Inc., The Middleby Corporation, and Fujimak Corporation.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope & Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Asia Pacific Food Service Equipment Market

5. Asia Pacific Food Service Equipment Market - By End User

6. Asia Pacific Food Service Equipment Market - By Country

7. Company Profiles

Haier Group Corporation

AB Electrolux

Duke Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Dover Corporation

Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Inc.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

The Middleby Corporation

Fujimak Coporation

