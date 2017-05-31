Jeffrey Mohlmans 804 Building is Excited to Announce the Addition of The 804 Meeting Space

Unique Meeting Space Caters to a Diverse Range of Businesses and Events

DAYTON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2017 / The 804 Building, located at 804 E Monument Ave. in the downtown Dayton area, is in the heart of the city, where a revival is underway. The growth of the Tech Town and Waterstreet areas has allowed for the preservation and rebirth of historic downtown buildings, including The 804, which owners Jeffrey Mohlman and Doug Eastham have transformed from a one-time industrial warehouse into a chic, modern, and inviting business center, event venue, and social gathering space. This includes unique and dynamic meeting spaces to suit the needs of professionals and social groups alike.

Downtown Dayton has seen recent growth, particularly in the influx of technology and tech-driven business sectors, and many are on the hunt for locations that cater to their particular needs and sensibilities. Although technology is, by nature, the most modern of businesses, the popular sentiment among the tech community seems to be one of changing the norms, including bucking traditional business practices. Tech startups are drawn to spaces that inspire creativity and foster a sense of community and socialization. The unfriendly cubicles and cold, sterile office environments of old simply won't do.

The 804 is the solution. Once a run-down warehouse, this building has been transformed. With an eye toward preserving the historical architecture that lends character to the structure, owners Mohlman and Eastham re-imagined the available space for use by a variety of commercial interests, including businesses ranging from financial and real estate companies, to mobile app and fiber broadband services, to social spaces, including a coffee shop and vape shop.

In addition to these resident businesses, The 804 has also created a dedicated meeting space and event venue designed for versatility. The brick walls and warehouse windows set the stage for a unique and dynamic meeting experience, while amenities like free WiFi, teleconferencing capabilities, HD projectors, idea boards, and more ensure that guests have everything they need to conduct off-site meetings or corporate training, run support groups, or host club gatherings, among other events.

The addition of an on-site kitchen and bathrooms, catering capabilities, and food service businesses in residence only adds to the appeal. Plus, the potential for custom layouts allows every event planner to realize a singular vision.

The 804 is committed to providing an inviting, invigorating, and inspirational meeting space to every event client. The meeting space and event venue at this revitalized, centrally-located building offer the perfect blend of utility and hospitality to foster socialization, collaboration, and positive outcomes for every event.

About The 804:

The 804 Building started as a warehouse that co-owners Jeffrey Mohlman and Doug Eastham intended to transform into a storage facility. With the growth of nearby Tech Town, however, they realized the potential to create a unique business center and event venue. Today, The 804 tenants include financial groups, food services, and real estate offices, among others, and the venue provides off-site meeting spaces catering to all levels of businesses and events.

