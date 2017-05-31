Europe Organic Food & Beverages Market Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Organic Foods are produced by comply the standards of organic farming. In other words, diets which promote well-being and health, prevent from diseases, helps in curing illness, and also protect the environment are termed as Organic foods.

Food Consumption patterns are changing all over the world. Growing awareness towards the consumption of healthy food and beverages is the factor for the same. Unhealthy food and its consequences such as heart diseases have aware consumers to adopt food which provides them nutrition. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an unhealthy diet is the key factor for Non-Communicable Diseases which includes heart diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and others. Many public health campaigns have organized many communication activities for spreading awareness for the same.

The market has been segmented on the basis of Product Type and Country. Based on Product Type, the market is segmented on the basis of Organic Foods and Organic Beverages. Organic Foods includes Organic dairy products, Organic fruits & vegetables, Organic meat, fish & poultry, Organic frozen and processed foods, and Others (Organic baby foods, organic groceries, and so on). Organic Beverages are further segmented into Organic coffee & tea, Organic beer & wine, Organic non-dairy beverages, and other organic beverages. Based on Country, the market has been segmented into Germany, U.K., France, Russia, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe.

The key player operating the organic food & beverages market are Amys Kitchen Inc., General Mills Inc., Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Starbucks Corporation, The Kroger Co., United Natural Foods, Inc., The WhiteWave Foods Co., and Whole Foods Market, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope & Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Europe Organic Food & Beverages Market

5. Europe Organic Food & Beverages Market - By Country

6. Company Profiles

- Amys Kitchen Inc.

- The WhiteWave Foods Company

- General Mills Inc.

- Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

- Starbucks Corporation

- Whole Foods Market Inc.

- United Natural Foods, Inc.

- The Kroger Co.

