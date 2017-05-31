TEMECULA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- Airbus DS Communications, a leading provider of public safety communications, is devoting new support and resources to help public safety answering points (PSAPs), with up to 10 call-taking positions, transition to Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) with its new program, "Safety Has No Size™." As part of the program, Airbus DS Communications is launching an advisory council to help guide new initiatives and has named PSAP champions to serve as advocates and provide educational material to user communities.

"For nearly 50 years, Airbus DS Communications has been committed to serving public safety agencies across the country -- those in small towns with a population of 500 and those in bustling cities serving millions of citizens," said Jeff Robertson, President and CEO of Airbus DS Communications. "PSAPs have incredible responsibilities to their communities, whether they have 4 positions or 40. But, PSAPs with fewer positions typically operate with fewer resources. This program, along with our new advisory council and champions, will ensure these PSAPs are equipped with the technology and support they need to serve their communities today and into the future."

Airbus DS Communications' new advisory council will include public safety professionals across the country from public safety agencies with 10 or fewer call-taking positions. The council will provide guidance and recommendations on the needs of these public safety agencies.

Airbus DS Communications is also developing a forum where public safety leaders who operate similarly sized agencies can convene to share their experiences, ideas and best practices with the latest 9-1-1 technology.

Three Airbus DS Communications industry veterans have been named champions for PSAPs with fewer than 10 positions and will serve as advocates for these agencies. The champions are:

Tim DiMarco, who serves PSAPS across the Western U.S. and as far north as Alaska;

Becky Stewart, who serves PSAPs in the mid-west; and

Travis Bottiglier, who serves PSAPs along the East Coast.

"As a former dispatcher and PSAP manager for a 10-position system, I understand the life and challenges agencies face because I've been in their shoes," said Stewart. "In my role as a champion for these communities, I want to ensure that all PSAPs -- no matter the size -- have the technology and support they need to protect their neighbors, friends and families."

To support PSAPs with fewer than 10 positions, Airbus DS Communications developed the VESTA® 9-1-1 Essentials solution, which offers the same functionality as its leading call-handling system -- VESTA® 9-1-1 -- but with features, support and a price scaled to fit smaller PSAPs needs. The VESTA 9-1-1 Essentials solution offers unmatched reliability and provides 24/7 support and monitoring that can help under-resourced PSAPs spot any potential problems before they arise.

To learn more about Airbus DS Communications' "Safety Has No Size" campaign, visit http://www.airbus-dscomm.com/misc/safety-has-no-size.php.

